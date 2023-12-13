Alan Shearer’s instant reaction to Newcastle crashing out of Europe

Alan Shearer responded to Newcastle United’s 2-1 loss to AC Milan, marking the conclusion of the club’s European campaign.

After leading 1-0 at half-time with Joelinton’s goal, Newcastle’s hopes for the Champions League last 16 faded in the second half, as Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze’s goals ended Eddie Howe’s team’s European journey.

A draw could have secured Europa League football in February, but Milan thwarted those aspirations.

Reacting to a disappointing yet dramatic night, Shearer tweeted: “So near, yet so far. Well done @acmilan #NEWACM @ChampionsLeague.”

It was always going to be a tough task to compete with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, but Newcastle fought on until the end, unfortunately for no reward. Injuries have plagued Eddie Howe’s team for several weeks now, and fitness issues have had a major impact on the Magpies’ drop off in the Premier League as well as their early exit from European competition.

Newcastle encounters a significant hurdle in their quest for a Champions League spot next season, currently positioned 7th in the Premier League table and trailing seven points behind the top four under Howe’s management. The owners of Newcastle could be set to splash the cash in January in order to bulk out their squad, in an attempt to finish in the top four.