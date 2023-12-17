Bruno Fernandes causes fierce argument during beIN Sports live broadcast

Dwight Yorke and Andy Gray found themselves in a disagreement over who was to blame for the absence of Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United’s game against Liverpool.

Fernandes was suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card in the previous match against Bournemouth. Yorke, a Red Devils legend, suggested that manager Erik ten Hag could have instructed Fernandes to get booked or substituted him to prevent the ban, especially in a crucial match like the one against Liverpool.

His beIN Sports co-pundit Gray disagreed, arguing: “But you don’t take your captain off, do you? Not if you trust him not to be stupid.”

“In that situation you take him off,” Yorke responded, who had Jason McAteer in agreement with him. But Gray was still dismissive of the notion.

“No, that’s a cop out,” he shouted. “He knows as captain of his club, the biggest game in the country is coming up. Why is he captain if he can’t have the responsibility of behaving himself?”

Fernandes has been in the spotlight for a while because of his lack of composure in games where Man United get totally outplayed. Often, he loses his cool and starts running around attempting to cause damage to opposition players. Or, he’ll be carded for dissent.

Now Ten Hag’s men go to arguably the toughest away game of the season, Anfield, without their club captain. Scott McTominay will take over captaincy duties.