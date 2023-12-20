Liverpool man to leave at the end of the season having just arrived during the summer

Liverpool will see their sporting director Jorg Schmadtke leave at the end of the season having just arrived at Anfield during the summer.

The German signed a short-term deal with the Premier League giants following Julian Ward’s decision to stand down from the role and will work with the Reds during January before leaving ahead of the summer transfer window, reports Sky Germany.

Schmadtke oversaw Liverpool’s midfield rebuild ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, which saw Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all come through the door at Anfield; while the old guard of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner left the Merseyside club.

The German sporting director will now be looking to do any last business for the campaign in January, where Klopp and Liverpool may add a centre-back to their squad to replace the injured Joel Matip.

The Sporting Director role is a position Liverpool need to get right once Schmadtke leaves as it has been occupied by several people since the departure of Michael Edwards during the summer of 2022.

Owners FSG are likely to be on the lookout for a long-term option at present and only time will tell who will get this crucial role at Anfield ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.