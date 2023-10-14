Liverpool have strong interest in Bayern ace as Bavarians make talks a priority

It’s perhaps no surprise to understand that Liverpool are again looking towards the Bundesliga for new signings ahead of the January window.

Jurgen Klopp’s experience in and knowledge of the division, not to mention that of current sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke, makes the German top-flight a fertile hunting ground as far as the Reds are concerned.

Indeed, only this summer Liverpool did business with Bayern Munich for the signing of Ryan Gravenberch, and it seems that the Premier League outfit are on the hunt for another of the Bavarian club’s players.

According to Football Insider sources, the Reds have a strong interest in signing former Man City winger, Leroy Sane.

At 27 years of age, Sane is at the period of his career where it’s believed a player hits his peak, and clearly Liverpool are looking to take advantage. Particularly if they’re unable to hold off the Saudi Pro League from acquiring their talisman Mo Salah.

The player is unlikely to come cheap if he were to be put up for sale by the Bavarians, though that seems unlikely at this stage.

? Discussions will follow between FC Bayern and Leroy Sané over new deal. It will be one of the priorities at Bayern for the next months. Sané, happy at the club and also in his private life with family in Munich. pic.twitter.com/Q7ivKSPYNg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 13, 2023

Furthermore, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that the Bundesliga outfit will be opening talks to extend his deal at the Allianz Arena, with the player also being happy at the club and settled with his family in Munich.