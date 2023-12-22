Exclusive: Pundit says English clubs should be handed “permanent ban” if they join The Super League

Thursday saw the football world once again turn into a frenzy as a result of The Super League and Stan Collymore believes that if any English club joins it, they should be banned permanently from competing in English competitions.

The news broke yesterday that the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice ruled that UEFA and FIFA acted against competition law by blocking the formation of the European Super League in 2021 and sanctioning the clubs involved, meaning the tournament is now free to be set up.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are the two clubs driving the project and they will take their time trying to recruit others to join them on their quest.

The English clubs will be the main targets for the competition’s organisers and although several have already stated that they will not be joining the Super League, Stan Collymore states that if they do, those teams should be banned from football competitions in England forever.

English clubs should be banned forever if they join The Super League

Collymore has stated in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, that English clubs will need to receive a proper punishment if they join the Super League and that they should be happy with what they already got.

The pundit said: “What needs to happen, from the English perspective; if any of the English clubs blink and don’t come out in the next 24/48 hours and say ‘we are committed to the pyramid in England and UEFA competitions’, then in my opinion, they should be kicked out of English football for good after what happened originally in 2021 – with no comeback.

“I think the punishment has to be a proper punishment. With the money said to be involved in this Super League, they will all be thinking ‘how much can we get out of this?’.

“Let’s be honest, the ridiculous sums of money they are already getting through UEFA and the extra sums of cash they are now going to get with an expanded FIFA Club World Cup, in addition to what they receive from the Premier League; it needs to be said that if one English club blinks, they don’t deserve to take part in an English tournament again due to their greed.

“These “big six” clubs don’t care about the pyramid in England. Football has been in this country since the late 19th century and tearing up that covenant is unforgivable; only a permanent ban would suffice as punishment.”