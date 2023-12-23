Alan Shearer livid after Newcastle’s lackluster showing at Luton

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer is furious after the Magpies suffered a 1-0 defeat to Luton Town on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s side, known for their poor away record, couldn’t improve it at Kenilworth Road. The only goal of the game came from former Newcastle player Andros Townsend, whose first-half header secured an emotional three points for Luton one week after the incident involving their captain Tom Lockyer at Bournemouth.

Rob Edwards’ players displayed tremendous intensity that proved challenging for Newcastle to handle. The Magpies’ performance was described as abject, and despite Alexander Isak believing he had scored an equaliser, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Shearer tweeted: “The Toon second best in all areas today. Intensity. Desire. Physicality. Well done Luton. Deserved the points.”

Newcastle had opportunities and attempted to apply pressure on Luton, but overall, it was described as a terrible showing from a team that has been struggling in recent weeks. Following exits from the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, the defeat to newly promoted Luton Town was particularly disappointing. Despite having enough quality to win, Eddie Howe’s players underperformed, with Luton demonstrating greater determination and outclassing Newcastle in every department.

The Toon have now lost five of their last matches in all competitions, highlighting their poor form.