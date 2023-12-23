Everton boss furious as he sounds off on VAR after Spurs defeat

Everton boss Sean Dyche expressed frustration at the decision to disallow Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s 51st-minute goal in their 2-1 Premier League loss to Tottenham.

Despite Spurs being two goals up within 18 minutes through close-range finishes by Richarlison and Son Heung-min, Everton had opportunities and could have scored at the beginning of the second half. The contentious decision regarding Calvert-Lewin’s goal added to the tension of the match between Everton and Tottenham.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal, which he rifled home after Andre Gomes won back possession from Emerson Royal, was disallowed after VAR Michael Oliver instructed referee Stuart Attwell to review the incident. Gomes was adjudged to have caught the Tottenham full-back on his ankle, leading to the disapproval of the goal.

Sean Dyche was furious with the decision as he sounded off after the game: “I think VAR has over-reffed the moment, where the referee and the linesman have amazing views. They have clearly made a decision. All their experience and years of doing it goes out the window because they’ll find contact.

“They are going to find contact, they find contact with virtually everything.”

The drama continued as Gomes eventually reduced the deficit for Everton in the 82nd minute. In the dying seconds, substitute Arnaut Danjuma hit the crossbar, and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario cleared the loose ball from on the goal line.

In the end the Toffees were unfortunate to leave London without earning a single point despite their best efforts throughout the match.