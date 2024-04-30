Sean Dyche identifies priority Everton position ahead of summer window

Everton are reportedly eyeing a new winger for the summer transfer window.

The Toffees, who have survived the drop despite being deducted points earlier in the season, are expected to work with a modest budget but, according to Football Insider, are prioritising bringing in a new wide-man.

With Sean Dyche keen to provide star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin with some help in attack, the Toffees are set to identify a new winger who can chip in with goal contributions.

Often forced to rely on the likes of Dwight McNeil and loanee Jack Harrison, Everton’s quality in depth, or lack of it, is clear for all to see and with the latter expected to return to parent club Leeds in the summer, Dyche will be demanding the club find at least one replacement as quickly as possible.

Free and low-budget transfers and potential loan moves are the type of summer deals the Merseyside club are expected to pursue.