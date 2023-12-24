Leeds United has expressed interest in Fenerbahce defender Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to reports.

Crystal Palace and Wolves are also reportedly interested, with Palace currently considered the favourites to secure the Nigerian international’s signature, per TEAMtalk. Leeds aims for a deal in January, adding to the competition for the promising defender’s services.

Leeds’ interest in Bright Osayi-Samuel signals their consideration of reinforcing certain positions, particularly at full-back, as the club approaches the January transfer window. The 49ers ownership and manager Daniel Farke appear to have identified areas for potential strengthening in the squad.

Osayi-Samuel’s versatility, having transitioned from a tricky winger to a full-back, aligns well with Daniel Farke’s quick attacking style. Considering Leeds’ recent impressive displays, the addition of a player like Osayi-Samuel could enhance their attacking prowess even further.

It seems Leeds United’s left-back concerns have lessened with Djed Spence’s impressive performances post-injury. Considering Archie Gray’s strong form on the opposite side, a January loan move might be a more pragmatic approach. Competition from Wolves and Crystal Palace, offering immediate Premier League football, could add complexities to Leeds’ pursuit.

The winger now converted full-back previously played in the Championship with Queens Park Rangers between 2017-2021, so he is accustomed to playing in the EFL if a move does materialise.