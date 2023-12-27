Sean Dyche states he “must be from a different planet” after handball decision that even ex Premier League ref disagrees with

Mark Clattenburg, former Premier League referee, has contended that the penalty awarded against Everton in their 3-1 defeat by Manchester City underscores the need for a change in the handball law.

Amadou Onana was penalized 19 minutes into the second half when a Nathan Ake shot struck the hand of the Belgian midfielder from point-blank range. Referee John Brooks, after a momentary pause, decided to award a penalty to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Julian Alvarez stepped up and successfully converted the penalty, putting City 2-1 ahead in the game. This successful effort by the Argentine attacker proved to be decisive, and there was no way back for Everton in the match, as Bernardo Silva later made it 3-1.

Offering his perspective on the incident after the full-time whistle and explaining why it underscores a significant issue with the current handball guidance, Mark Clattenburg shared his views on Amazon Prime.

“It was a big decision. The difference for me in this situation is, because it is a shot on goal, when you block a shot on goal with an outstretched arm, even though he is trying to block the ball, because it is a shot on goal, this is where referees will always look to penalise a penalty. Do I agree with it? I don’t,” Clattenburg stated.

Sean Dyche expressed disbelief at the penalty decision against his side and conveyed his frustration when asked for his thoughts on the call. The Everton boss remarked: “How that is given as a penalty is bizarre in my world but I must be from a different planet,” via Amazon Prime Video.