“Barcelona really wanted him” says Romano but Man City set to seal deal for sensational Argentine talent

The differences between Man City and Barcelona both on and off the pitch at the moment are incredible.

There was a time when the Catalans ruled the footballing roost across the world and City were still emerging as a force in the Premier League.

Now, however, the tables have completely turned and it’s City who have just been crowned World Champions, whilst Barca are trying to claw themselves out of the abyss that former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu’s dealings had put them in.

Indeed, current president, Joan Laporta, sporting director, Deco, and manager, Xavi, are finding that deals are becoming increasingly difficult to get over the line, even if the purchase price is on the low side.

Take the talented 17-year-old Argentinian sensation, Claudio Echeverri as an example. A Barcelona supporter and wanted by the club, they simply can’t afford him – even at just €25m.

That’s allowed City to step in and get the deal done.

“Claudio Echeverri is close to joining Manchester City and today I want to explain to you what’s going on around this boy, because Barcelona really wanted him,” Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Deco is a big fan of the player and also other people in the club know this talented boy very well. He’s playing for River Plate and was under contract until December 2024, a dangerous situation for River because his release clause is just €25m euros going up to €30m in the final 10 days of the window.

“It’s impossible for Barcelona to make the deal happen because of Financial Fair Play restrictions, even though he was really tempted by the opportunity to join Barcelona because he’s understood to be a big fan.

“Chelsea made some contacts to make sure they were in the race for Echeverri, but at the end of the day, Manchester City are the big favourites and are advancing to the final stages of this story.”

Pep Guardiola, a former Barcelona player and manager himself of course, continues to push the boundaries with his teams, with City just getting better and better with each passing season.

Though they may have gone slightly off the boil at present, no one doubts that they’ll be there or thereabouts at the business end of the season.

All the while they’re able to sign talent such as Echeverri, the status quo will remain… and that’s an ominous sign for all of City’s opponents.