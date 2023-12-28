Gary Neville has told Arsenal which position to strengthen in January

Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United star Gary Neville has advised Arsenal to sign an attacker in January.

Neville believes Arsenal’s front three do not combine well like the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane used to do for Liverpool.

He said on the Gary Neville Podcast:

“At Arsenal is an emerging front three that could be great. But they don’t combine a lot together.

“That’s a real problem, the best front threes involve their centre-forwards and the wide players, they play and bounce it off them.

“You see in years gone by, Salah, Firmino and Mane would link between the three of them. At Manchester United, when we were at our best, the front two would link between them.

“It is difficult for defenders to deal with them when front players link. Martinelli, Jesus and Saka, I don’t see them linking up a lot.

“I don’t see Liverpool making a move in that position in January because they’ve got Diogo Jota and plenty of players up there. It’s more Arsenal.

“I’ve been talking at the end of many of their games this season about whether Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah are No 1 and No 2 strikers in Premier League title-winning sides. Or whether they are actually No 2 and No 3 strikers and they need that No 1.”

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Mikel Arteta is open to bringing new signings to the club and improve the quality of his squad.