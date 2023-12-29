Alan Shearer makes bold prediction about Arsenal and Liverpool

Premier League legend and football pundit Alan Shearer believes neither Arsenal nor Liverpool will win the Premier League title this season.

The former Newcastle striker has predicted Liverpool to finish runners-up to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City this season.

Mikel Arteta’s team has been put in third place by Shearer with high flying Aston Villa taking the fourth spot.

Shearer made this prediction after Arsenal’s surprise 2-0 defeat at home against West Ham on Thursday.

The Gunners came against an organised and tactically astute David Moyes side and failed to grab the chance to regain top spot in the Premier League.

Liverpool currently sit at the top of the Premier League, two points ahead of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team.

Shearer believes Man City will have enough in their arsenal to beat the Gunners and Liverpool to the Premier League title.

He told Amazon Prime Video Sport:

“City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Villa. I wanted to put Newcastle in but I can’t!”

Aston Villa lost 3-2 against Man United at Old Trafford having gone 0-2 up but goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund completed the perfect comeback for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Man City are fourth in the Premier League standings with 37 points but they do have the advantage of a game in hand over their fellow title contenders.

All the Premier League title contenders are expected to enter the transfer window with the intention to sign new players and to have a better chance to win the league title.

Liverpool are considering signing a defender, City are interested to strengthen their midfield while Arteta wants to add goals to his misfiring Arsenal attack.