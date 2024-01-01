Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano discusses Arsenal’s title hopes following West Ham & Fulham defeats

Fabrizio Romano believes Arsenal are still in this season’s Premier League title race despite a sharp recent decline in their form, with back-to-back defeats against West Ham United and Fulham.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that he was still a big fan of the Arsenal project, and he pointed out that other top teams like Manchester City and Tottenham have also gone through poor spells this season.

The Premier League is undoubtedly one of the most competitive in the world, and so it’s hardly surprising that even the best sides can go through difficult patches of form, so perhaps there’s no need for Arsenal fans to panic just yet.

Mikel Arteta’s side may have dropped to fourth in the Premier League table, but they’re still only two points behind league leaders Liverpool, even if the Reds have a game in hand which they play this evening.

Discussing Arsenal’s current situation, Romano said: “I’m seeing a lot of overreaction to Arsenal’s current poor form. Of course they would want to do a lot better in games against West Ham and Fulham, but I wouldn’t count them out of the title race just yet.

“Remember that Manchester City and Tottenham have also had some bad runs this season – this is what happens in a league as competitive as the Premier League. We know that anyone can beat anyone, and that’s why this title race looks so open.”

He added: “I’m sure Arsenal will be back on track soon. Every team will have some difficult moments, but personally I’m still very impressed by their project.”