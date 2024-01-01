Liverpool make move for world class Champions League winning midfielder

Jurgen Klopp is looking to make moves in the January transfer window in order to build on Liverpool’s brilliant first half of the season.

The Reds are currently on top of the Premier League table and they could go three points clear of Aston Villa if they beat Newcastle United at Anfield tonight.

A defender is high on the list of Liverpool’s agenda with Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Silva reportedly being eyed by the Premier League club.

Spanish outlet AS has now reported that Liverpool have made a move for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

The report states that Liverpool will now go head to head with Manchester United for the signature of the German midfielder.

Kimmich’s contract at Bayern expires in 2025 and along with the Premier League giants, Real Madrid are also monitoring him.

The Bayern Munich star is widely respected for his passing ability, game awareness and leadership qualities.

Jose Mourinho said about him:

“I think he looks to me, very intelligent related to football, very intelligent, understands the moments of the games and understands the difference between positions and understands what he has to do here and what he has to do there. I think he’s phenomenal, an absolutely phenomenal player.”

Klopp plans to form a midfield three of Szoboszlai, Mac Allister and Kimmich.

The Champions League winning midfielder, who has won the Bundesliga title eight times, will bring a winning mentality to any team he joins.

It’s not a surprise to see so many clubs vying for his signature considering the quality he brings.