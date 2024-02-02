Now that the big news regarding Jurgen Klopp has been revealed, David Ornstein has been discussing what he has heard about some of the senior Liverpool players’ reactions.

The news of Klopp’s departure, which was made public about a week ago, is still being felt around Europe and the Premier League.

The news caught the fans off guard and the Liverpool players were not aware of it beforehand either.

David Ornstein was discussing what he’s heard about the issue on a live broadcast by The Athletic on a quiet deadline day.

A query about Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah’s contracts was first posed to Ornstein.

Apart from elucidating their respective contract updates, Ornstein also disclosed the reasons behind the dissatisfaction of several influential Liverpool players with the way the Klopp announcement was managed.

Ornstein said: “It’s only natural that some of those players are going to have anxieties about the situation because they don’t know who their new manager will be.

They’ve not held, to our knowledge, any serious talks yet about a new contract – they’ve got their careers to think about.

“Come the summer, all three of those you mentioned are going to have 12 months to go.

“This news [Klopp leaving] hit them like a bolt out of the blue from what we hear, they didn’t have any advanced warning.

“I’ve had suggestions that not all of the senior players were not particularly happy about that, but I guess when you are in Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp’s shoes, you’re probably damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

“You tell everybody, it leaks out, you lose control of it, you don’t tell them and they get unhappy.”