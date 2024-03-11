PGMOL has provided an explanation for why Liverpool did not receive a penalty in the last moments of their Premier League match against Manchester City.

The Reds could have won crucial three points in the title race and taken a lead against Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

As it was, at Anfield, the points were shared. After John Stones’ opener, Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty kick in the second half tied the score, and the home team had plenty of opportunities to score more as they controlled the second half.

The Reds believed that in the last minute of stoppage time, they ought to have been given another chance from the spot. Jérémy Doku’s high boot caught Mac Allister in the chest, resulting in an extended VAR check.

The game ended shortly after VAR official Stuart Atwell ultimately chose to uphold Michael Oliver’s ruling made on the field. However, the decision infuriated the fans, and at full time, Jürgen Klopp angrily confronted the referee.

The ECHO claims that PGMOL’s justification for the decision was: “VAR said that Doku played the ball.”

However, former referee Mike Dean, who was a member of Sky Sports’ commentary crew, said the City winger was extremely fortunate.

“It is a massive decision for the VAR,” Dean said before the decision was confirmed. “He got a tiny touch on the ball but the follow-through caught him full in the rib cage. I wouldn’t be surprised if they sent the referee to the screen.”

A high quality match that showed the class of both the teams will be remembered by a controversial moment ultimately.

Even though it looked like that Doku got the ball first but he was out of control with that challenge and was lucky to escape punishment for that.

A draw looked like a fair result in the end as Man City dominated the first half while Liverpool were better in the second.