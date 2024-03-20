According to latest reports, Manchester City and Chelsea could face the maximum punishment if they are found guilty of breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

After punishments to Everton and Nottingham Forest, Financial Fair Play has become a hot topic again.

Both Forest and Everton have been punished by the Premier League for financial irregularities.

Some supporters are perplexed by the manner these point reductions have been applied.

Though it has been established that City and Chelsea may receive the worst punishment possible, there has been conjecture regarding how the Premier League would handle teams like them as a result of this seeming discrepancy.

Robert Glancy KC, sports legal expert Mark Hovell, and accounting specialist Steve Holt outlined the possible penalties Premier League teams may encounter in their 52-reason analysis of the Forest issue.

The punishments could: “range from a warning through to expulsion from the Premier League,” The Commission said.

The Commission added: “Where a PSR breach is ‘minor’, then it will be for other Commissions to determine if any points deduction is necessary, appropriate or proportionate.

“But if the breach is properly described as ‘major’ then it may be the case that even a very severe sanction such as expulsion is more appropriate.”

Man City have allegedly broken 115 rules but the Premier League champions have denied all allegations against them.

There is no confirmation when the trial to judge Pep Guardiola’s team will start but experts believe that the punishment will be severe.

As for Chelsea, they have been charged with making illegal payments to agents under the ownership of Roman Abramovich.

The Blues were fined £8.6m by UEFA but Premier League’s investigation is still ongoing and the London based club could receive a strict punishment.

With penalties for Forest and Everton, the precedence has been set and clubs will not be allowed to get away with breaking rules.