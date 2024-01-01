Aston Villa youngster Kerr Smith has signed a new contract with the club and will join St. Johnstone on loan for the rest of the season.

Football Insider reports that Smith, having secured a new two-year deal with Villa, is now set for a loan spell at St. Johnstone.

Having initially joined Villa from Dundee United in 2022, the 19-year-old is poised to rejoin the Scottish league through this loan move.

Although Smith hasn’t made his senior debut for Villa yet, he boasts 11 appearances for the club’s youth teams this season, including eight outings in Premier League 2.

As per the report, he’s among several young talents set to venture out for more playing experience.

Aston Villa have been absolutely outstanding this season, as they sit 2nd in the table with half of the season played.

Emery will be hoping for the club to strengthen the squad to build on the amazing first half of the campaign aiming for a top-four finish and potentially contending for the title.