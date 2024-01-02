Neville has named the player that made Sir Alex Ferguson break his transfer rule

Gary Neville has revealed the name of the player that made Sir Alex Ferguson break his transfer rule at Manchester United.

Sir Alex built several title winning teams during his time at Man United and he never used to consult his players before making a new signing.

Neville has named Louis Saha as the player that made Sir Alex break this self imposed rule and consulted his defenders about signing the Frenchman.

In 2001, United travelled to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the FA Cup who were flying high in the Championship that season.

United managed to beat Fulham that day but Fulham striker Louis Saha left an impact on the legendary manager.

Neville has claimed Ferguson consulted his defenders and asked them if Saha would be a good signing for the club.

‘Sir Alex never asked us which players we should sign or never asked us information about players he was going to sign,’ Neville told Sky Sports.

‘But after we played Fulham one time in the FA Cup, he actually asked us as defenders, would we sign Louis Saha? We all said “yes” straight away.’

‘I remember the season where he was playing up front with Wazza [Wayne Rooney] in 2006 and it was unbelievable; they were fantastic together.’ Neville continued.

‘Louis was a brilliant, brilliant player. He gave me absolute nightmares when I used to play against him when he played for Fulham – him and Luis Boa Morte.’

Saha scored 42 goals for Man United in 124 appearances before leaving the club and joining Everton in 2008.