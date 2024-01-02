Premier League manager will ‘100%’ leave at the end of the season

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is certain to leave the club at the end of the season.

Sources have told the Football Insider that Hodgson’s time at the Premier League club is coming to an end soon. He will 100% leave the club at the end of the 2023-24 campaign when his contract expires.

The source revealed that currently there is so rush to replace the legendary manager.

The 76-year old has been constantly in the news for his role at the club and when it will come to an end.

Following Palace’s 3-1 win over Brentford on Saturday, Hodgson hit back at the speculation surrounding his future.

He said: “I’ll tell you what I really think. I’m 76 years of age. I’ve been working for 47 years. I’ve got a CBE for my services to football and I’ve got a CV which is incredible. [Speculation] makes no difference. It isn’t of any interest to me at all and to suggest that it should be is disrespectful.”

Hodgson took over the Palace job following Patrick Vieira’s sacking in the 2022-23 campaign.

Former manager Vieira went 12 games without a win at the club which resulted in his sacking. Hodgson replaced him and managed to win five games out of the last 10 to secure survival in the Premier League.

Palace are currently six points above the relegation zone but if there is another dip in their form in the next few weeks, the club chiefs may be forced to make a harsh decision and sack Hodgson before the end of the season.