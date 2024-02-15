Crystal Palace identify Roy Hodgson replacement with club ready to make a change

As pressure on the 76-year-old Roy Hodgson mounts, Crystal Palace have prepared Oliver Glasner, the former manager of Eintracht Frankfurt, to take over in the event that they choose to fire him.

According to a report in The Guardian, Steve Parish, the chairman of Palace, has finally acknowledged the need for a change and has already decided who would replace Hodgson.

Following Monday night’s 3-1 loss to Mauricio Pochettino’s team, Hodgson’s job is reportedly under close examination once more. Some board members even anticipated that the former England manager would be fired following the match.

With the team in danger of relegation, Hodgson returned to Selhurst Park in March 2023 on a temporary contract. He was retained for the 2023–24 season following a strong finish to the season, but the pressure has increased on the former England manager following a record of four victories in the last 18 league games.

Several names, notably former Premier League managers Julen Lopetegui and Steve Cooper, have been linked to Hodgson’s position. However, Glasner, the former manager of Eintracht Frankfurt, appears to be a front-runner right now.

Kieran McKenna, the manager of Ipswich, is reportedly hesitant to consider departing while his team is vying for promotion from the Championship, therefore efforts to get him to take over were unsuccessful.

Glasner, who hasn’t had a job since leaving Frankfurt at the end of last season, is the next person Palace has looked to.

Before leading the German team to victory in the Europa League in 2022, when they defeated West Ham in the semifinals, the 49-year-old former defender spent two seasons coaching Wolfsburg after making his reputation with Linz in Austria.