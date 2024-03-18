Oliver Glasner wants Newcastle defender as first summer signing

Crystal Palace have a big summer ahead of them as the Eagles will look to avoid being dragged into a Premier League relegation battle again and Oliver Glasner would like a current Newcastle player to be his first signing.

The London club are not fully safe this season after a turbulent campaign under Roy Hodgson’s watch but positive results over recent games since Oliver Glasner has arrived has boosted their hopes of Premier League survival.

The Austrian coach will want to strengthen key areas in his squad to move the club forward and according to GiveMeSport, there is a possibility that Crystal Palace will look to sign Lewis Hall this summer after his loan deal from Chelsea to Newcastle becomes permanent.

Glasner is believed to want the Englishman but it remains to be seen if the defender will be allowed to join the Eagles.

Although the left-back has not played much this season at St James’ Park, Howe may have other plans during the next campaign.

The Magpies need to begin starting a natural left-back and Hall may develop in time to secure his spot.

If not, Hall would be an exciting signing for Crystal Palace, but there is still a lot of things that need to play out before it gets done.