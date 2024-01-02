Watch: Brighton boss throws a tantrum on the sideline during goalless draw with Hammers

Roberto De Zerbi was captured on camera displaying intense frustration, gesticulating wildly and stamping his feet during Brighton’s match against West Ham on Tuesday night.

The reason for the Italian’s anger remains unclear, but the Sky Sports cameras caught him visibly upset with what he was witnessing early in the game at the London Stadium.

De Zerbi having a tantrum because West Ham don’t have enough first choice players missing and Hinshelwood hasn’t dived yet #bhafc pic.twitter.com/x4zs6GuX5j — The Beak of Beak Street (@CFO4TAG) January 2, 2024

Roberto De Zerbi, at 44, has made a significant impact on Brighton since taking over from Graham Potter early last season. Under his management, Brighton secured a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League, earning them a spot in the Europa League last season. Impressively, they advanced to the knockout stage in their European debut, topping a group that included Marseille and Ajax.

Brighton are vying for a spot in the European positions in the Premier League table, and a positive result against the sixth-placed Hammers would’ve elevated them above Manchester United into seventh place.