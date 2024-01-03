Man United expected to offer one-year extension to youngster with only nine appearances this season

Man United are expected to trigger the one-year extension option in Hannibal Mejbri’s current contract but the 20-year-old could still leave in January.

Mejbri is out of contact at the end of the season and having impressed at times this season, the Red Devils want to keep hold of the midfielder.

Mejbri’s best period of the campaign came in September when he scored against Brighton before starting for the Manchester club in clashes with Burnley and Crystal Palace. The Tunisia star has played a total of nine matches for Man United, scoring just one goal.

According to Football Insider, Man United are open to extending Mejbri’s deal but the Manchester club are yet to decide the player’s future.

The report says that Man United are weighing up loan offers for the youngster this January as Mejbri has not seen a lot of action in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old has shown that there is potential in his game but the Tunisian star needs time on the pitch to show fans what he really can do.