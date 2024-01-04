Leeds face stiff competition to land Bournemouth striker in January

The January transfer window affords every club the opportunity to revitalise their squads mid-season and, if players have been acquired diligently by the recruitment department, it can often be the difference between relative success and failure in the second half of a campaign.

Leeds will almost certainly be involved in a deal or two during the first month of 2024, but perhaps not more than that after a tumultuous summer window for manager, Daniel Farke, and owners, 49ers Enterprises.

One player that could be on the way to Elland Road is out-of-favour Bournemouth man, Kieffer Moore.

The Sun report that the 31-year-old’s £40,000 per week wages is likely to see him loaned out to a Championship side, with Leeds, Cardiff, Ipswich, West Brom, Sunderland and Middlesbrough all apparently interested in his services.

Moore will surely jump at the chance of resurrecting his career elsewhere, even if it means dropping down a division.

According to WhoScored, the Welshman has only featured in four games for the Cherries since mid-October.

In those matches he played five minutes against Wolves, nine minutes against Liverpool, two minutes against Crystal Palace and eight minutes against Nottingham Forest.

A total of 24 minutes isn’t good enough for both player and club, so a move therefore makes sense for all parties.