Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has sent a very clear message to the club about wanting to complete a January transfer window exit as soon as possible, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Sancho seems eager to get his loan move back to his former club Borussia Dortmund after this difficult and complicated spell at Old Trafford.

Sancho has been completely out of the first-team picture under Erik ten Hag recently, and it’s fair to say he never really got going for Man Utd despite looking like such an impressive young talent during his Dortmund days.

The England international may still be able to revive his career with a return to the Bundesliga, but Red Devils fans will no doubt be disappointed that he couldn’t fulfil his potential with them, though he’s far from the first and he probably won’t be the last to go through this kind of struggle.

The post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at United has been full of big names who looked like a shadow of their normal selves for the club, such as Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Harry Maguire and Antony.

“Jadon Sancho’s return to Borussia Dortmund is gather pace – negotiations are going very well and moving very quickly because Sancho is pushing for the move. He has had a few difficult months at Manchester United as he’s been out of the team after complications with Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff,” Romano said.

“Sancho also had an opportunity with Juventus, but in the end they were not willing to pay the loan fee or salary coverage, so Juve decided to invest in different players. Dortmund, however, need a player like this to make an impact now after some difficult weeks at the club, and Sancho is the player they want, and he wants to go back there.

“Sancho has sent a very clear message to Manchester United – he wants to go as soon as possible, in the next couple of days, not at the end of the January transfer window. Important hours and days are ahead, with negotiations continuing over his return to Borussia Dortmund.”