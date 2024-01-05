6ft3 Player reportedly can’t wait to join Tottenham and work for Postecoglou

Radu Drăgușin is keen to snub all other offers to join Tottenham Hotspur this month.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Spurs have made a verbal offer of around €22-23m to sign the Genoa star.

Italian giants Napoli are also interested in signing him and have made an offer of €20m plus Leo Østigård.

This was reported by Sky Italia, who also said that the Serie A champions and Spurs are battling for the defender’s services.

Drăgușin is fascinated by the idea of joining the Premier League and testing himself in a new country.

Paolo Bargiggia, an Italian journalist, told TV Play what Ange Postecoglou’s team has to do to get the 21-year-old to the north London club as soon as possible.

“If Tottenham are convinced and raise their offer, they can take him immediately for €25/30m. Otherwise Genoa will keep him until the end of the season and perhaps complete the operation in the summer,” he said.

Spurs are looking to add players to their squad this month with Postecoglou facing injuries to key players. Both Micky van de Ven and Christian Romero are out with injuries and the Spurs manager is looking to add news players to cope with the absence of his main players.

Another player that Spurs will be missing for the next month or so is club captain Heung-min Son, who will be away on international duty for South Korea to play in the Asia Cup.

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League right now and host Burnley in the 3rd round of the FA Cup on Saturday.