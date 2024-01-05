Man United fan favourite linked with a move away from club

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been linked with a move away from the Premier League in recent weeks.

The former Real Madrid star has spent time away from the team because of an injury this season but even when he has played, he has looked nothing like the player he was in his peak years at the Spanish club.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Casemiro has been offered to Saudi club Al-Nassr by his agent.

The Brazilian joined Man United in a £60 million move, making him the club’s sixth most expensive signing ever.

The defensive midfielder was a crucial player for the club last season, helping them win the Carabao Cup and finish in the top four of the Premier League.

This season, Casemiro has struggled to find his best form and it looks like his best years are easily behind him.

The Red Devils need a defensive midfielder in their team so it would be a huge surprise to see them let Casemiro go in January. If they can find a replacement for him first, only then they would be in a position to approve of his move away from the club.

Like many top players in Europe, Casemiro’s future might be in Saudi Arabia and at his age, 31, it would be a perfect move for him.

The midfielder would have a chance to link up with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at the Saudi club.

Casemiro has proved himself at the top level of European football for a long time, having won all major trophies at Real Madrid.

Moving to Saudi Arabia may help him secure a lucrative deal in his latter years and extend his career.