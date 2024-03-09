Bruno Fernandes plays horrendous pass; Casemiro lucky not to see card vs Everton

Despite opening the scoring against Everton, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes was responsible for a huge error and one that could have cost his team.

Opening the scoring at Old Trafford after just 10 minutes, the United skipper convincingly beat Jordan Pickford from 12 yards.

And adding insult to injury, Marcus Rashford doubled the home team’s advantage after Alejandro Garnancho was brought down again, this time by Ben Godfrey, which gifted Marcus Rashford the chance to beat England’s number one for the second time. The United winger didn’t disappoint and put the Red Devils into a commanding lead.

Marcus Rashford scores penalty for Man United against Everton.

However, just minutes before the halftime break, United were almost pegged back after Fernandes played an awful pass to teammate Casemiro, who was left with no choice but to put in a slide tackle on Dwight McNeil.

Pictures from TNT Sports.

Luckily for United, and their captain, nothing came of McNeil’s edge-of-the-box opportunity, but Casemiro was incredibly lucky to escape without a yellow card. Sean Dyche was left furious on the sidelines, and rightfully so considering referee Simon Hooper opted against dishing out any form of punishment.

