Watch: Manchester United score two quick-fire goals to equalise against Chelsea

It’s been a barnstorming first half at Stamford Bridge as Manchester United have found two quick-fire goals to equalise against Chelsea.

When Chelsea made it 2-0 through a Cole Palmer penalty, the game was quite even in truth. And now Manchester United have reaped their rewards.

In the 34th minute, Alejandro Garnacho pulled a goal back for the visitors as the Argentine forward capitalised on a Chelsea error and ran through on goal.

Alejandro Garnacho pulls one back for Man Utd! ?? A sloppy error for Moises Caicedo… ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/aad7RuamnS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2024

Not long after, Bruno Fernandes equalised for the Red Devils in the 39th minute with a spectacular header from a wonderful Diogo Dalot cross to the far post.

This has set up a great second half to this game as the two powerhouses continue to battle under the Stamford Bridge lights.