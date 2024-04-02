Man United star facing two match suspension risk before Liverpool match

Ahead of the big match against Liverpool in the Premier League, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is facing a risk of a two match suspension, according to Manchester Evening News.

The Portuguese midfielder currently has eight yellow cards. If he gets another two yellow cards, he will face a two match ban.

A player is automatically suspended for two games if they receive ten yellow cards in the first thirty-two Premier League games for their club.

Man United captain is facing suspension risk

The attacking midfielder has already missed the previous Premier League clash against Liverpool this season due to a suspension. That match ended in a 0-0 draw.

He may now be forced to miss league games against Sheffield United and Bournemouth if he is given a yellow card against Chelsea on Thursday and Liverpool on Sunday.

Fernandes was part of Man United’s famous FA Cup win against Liverpool this season, in which the Red Devils won 4-3 in a dramatic encounter.

Man United knocked out Liverpool from the FA Cup thanks a late goal from Amad Diallo.

Erik ten Hag’s men would be hoping to do the same in the match against Liverpool in the Premier League.

With Liverpool comfortably sitting at the top of the league, the United players would be hoping to ruin the party for them and once again inflict pain on them in Jurgen Klopp’s farewell season at the club.

The Merseyside club is currently fighting for the Premier League and the Europa League, having already won the Carabao Cup.

Man United cannot afford to drop points

The Liverpool players want to give Klopp the perfect send off by completing the treble. However, a win for Man United at Old Trafford could ruin their plans.

The Red Devils are desperate for a win having lost two points against Brentford in their previous match.

In order to have a chance to qualify for the Champions League next season, Man United cannot afford any more slip ups.