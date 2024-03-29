Man United’s Bruno Fernandes may miss Premier League clash with Liverpool due to silly antics

Man United host Liverpool at Old Trafford on April 7 and the Red Devils could go into that game without their captain Bruno Fernandes.

The two English giants recently faced off in an FA Cup thriller with Erik ten Hag’s men scoring a last-minute goal in extra time to secure a place in the semi-finals with a 4-3 win.

When it comes to the Premier League, Liverpool are in the hunt for the title, while United are hoping to sneak into the Champions League places. The reverse fixture at Anfield ended 0-0 before Christmas and Fernandes missed that fixture through suspension.

Months later, the Portuguese star could miss out on facing the Merseyside club again for the same reason.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Fernandes is on eight bookings in the Premier League, and a further two will see him suspended for the Liverpool match. Man United play Brentford on Saturday before a midweek clash with Chelsea, therefore, the midfielder has to avoid getting booked in at least one of these games.

Bruno Fernandes needs to stop picking up silly bookings

Man United fans will be worried about not having their captain when facing Jurgen Klopp’s team on April 7 as he has been their most creative outlet this season. The Portugal international has the most goal contributions for United during the current campaign with eight goals and nine assists.

Should he miss the Liverpool match it will undoubtedly be his fault. The 29-year-old picks up a lot of silly bookings for actions that can easily be avoided, such as moaning and diving.

This frustrates fans of the Manchester club as it causes him to miss games such as the Liverpool clash before Christmas. Nevertheless, if the midfielder wants to play the Reds this season in the Premier League he cannot get booked in United’s next two matches.