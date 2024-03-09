Manchester United have doubled their advantage against Everton.

After being brought down by James Tarkowski after just 10 minutes, Alejandro Garnacho won a penalty kick which Bruno Fernandes dispatched expertly.

And the young Argentine continued to cause problems after he tricked his way through the Toffees’ defence and forced a clumsy error from Ben Godfrey.

Marcus Rashford doubles Man United lead against Everton

Brvely swapping spot kick takers, United allowed Marcus Rashford to take the kick and the Englishman did not disappoint.

Seeing international teammate Jordan Pickford beaten for the second time this afternoon, Rashford’s well-placed spot kick left the Three Lions’ number one with no chance.

Marcus Rashford makes it 2-0 from the spot! ? pic.twitter.com/Kq8cVO81zd — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 9, 2024

Pictures from S Premier League Live