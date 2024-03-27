Joe Cole would leave Man United star at home this summer, would prefer to see West Ham man in England squad

Former Chelsea star and pundit, Joe Cole, has stated that he would leave Man United’s Marcus Rashford at home this summer as he hasn’t earned his place in the England squad for Euro 2024.

The Three Lions met up for the last time before the summer tournament this week and failed to win any of their two matches, losing to Brazil and earning a draw against Belgium.

Gareth Southgate’s side will be one of the favourites to win Euro 2024 in Germany this summer but the team have not been performing well of late.

Although many players are already guaranteed a place in the squad, the England boss still has to decide on the last few spots as the 26-man group from this international break will need to be trimmed to 23 for the Euros.

If it was down to Joe Cole, the pundit has said that he would leave Marcus Rashford at home as he has not been performing this season and would prefer to see West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen or Chelsea’s Cole Palmer take his place.

Joe Cole would leave Man United’s Marcus Rashford at home

Southgate must choose between several attacking forwards ahead of the summer, with Rashford, Palmer, Bowen, Toney and Watkins still needing to cement their places in the final England squad for Euro 2024.

Speaking about what forwards to take and Marcus Rashford, Cole told Channel 4 via the Metro: “With Marcus, I love him as a player. I think he is a top-class player but he’s had an indifferent season.

“There have been ups and downs and that’s been right the way through his career, he’s hit the heights.

“I just think I wouldn’t start him in my England team, because my front three would be Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden. That’s my front three if everyone is fit.”

“Then where am I going to get bang for my buck? I just question Rashford given the stage of his career he’s at and whether every minute on that pitch for England is as meaningful for him as it is for someone like Jarrod Bowen,” the pundit continued.

“If Bowen goes to the Euros and plays one minute he will be the proudest man in the country and so will Cole Palmer.”

Southgate has been loyal to many players through the years despite their poor performances, this has been a downfall for the England boss and it is likely to happen again this summer as Rashford does not deserve a seat on the plane to Germany going by his performances this season.