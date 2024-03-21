Manchester United have identified £40m-rated star to replace Brazilian this summer

Manchester United are set to undergo a major rebuild in the summer transfer window under the guidance of INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Several United players are subject to a departure this summer as the club attempt to reshape the squad after a fairly mediocre campaign.

As reported by The Mirror, there’s a likelihood that one of those departures will be Casemiro. This has prompted Manchester United to consider a move for £40m-rated 23-year-old midfielder Joao Gomes as a potential replacement.

Manchester United see Joao Gomes as Casemiro’s replacement

The Red Devils have been monitoring Gomes on multiple occasions this season, with the most recent scouting trip occurring during Wolves’ 2-1 victory over Fulham earlier this month.

Gomes delivered a remarkable performance as Wolves secured a 2-1 victory over treble winners Manchester City earlier this season, and he also scored both goals in a recent win against Spurs with the same scoreline.

His playing style aligns with the vision of new United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who now oversees the club’s football operations and aims to move away from the practice of splurging on high-profile signings.

However, United faces competition from Tottenham and Newcastle, both of whom are also interested in the Brazilian midfielder, who recently received his first call-up for international duty.

The 23-year-old, acquired by Wolves for £12 million from Flamengo in January 2023, is anticipated to earn his inaugural cap for Brazil against Gareth Southgate’s team at Wembley on Saturday.

Manchester United set for major rebuild this summer

The composition of Manchester United’s squad is set to undergo significant changes next season, with INEOS assuming control and aiming to steer the club in a new direction. As part of this transition, some prominent figures are expected to depart, reflecting the evolving circumstances.

Consequently, new signings will be necessary to fill the void left by their absence and contribute to the team’s dynamics in the dressing room.