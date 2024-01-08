Tottenham officially strike deal with club for highly-rated defender

Tottenham have officially struck a deal with Championship side Plymouth Argyle for defender Ashley Phillips.

Last summer, the highly-rated 18-year-old joined from Blackburn for £2 million, securing a lengthy five-year contract.

His breakout into the Blackburn team last season at the age of 17 left a remarkable impression, featuring in 14 matches across various competitions.

Ange Postecoglou, impressed by Phillips’ talent, refrained from loaning him out. Initially poised to seize a first-team opportunity due to injuries to Micky van de Ven and Romero’s suspension, Phillips faced an unfortunate injury setback, hindering his immediate involvement and impeding his progress with the senior squad.

However, Tottenham have now decided to facilitate Phillips’ development by loaning him to Plymouth for the rest of the season, officially confirmed by the club.

Ashley Phillips has joined Championship side Plymouth Argyle on loan for the remainder of the season. Good luck, Ash! ? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 8, 2024

Spurs are meanwhile in talks with Genoa defender Radu Dragusin and are only a few millions short of their asking price.

Levy must expedite the proceedings to secure Dragusin before the likes of Bayern and Milan advance further.