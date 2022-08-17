Tottenham look set to beat Chelsea and Manchester United to defender

Tottenham look set to beat Chelsea and Manchester United to the signing of Blackburn Rovers defender Ashley Phillips.

Despite being just 17 years old, Phillips has started Blackburn’s last two games, helping them win their opening game of the Carabao Cup and cement their place at the top of the Championship.

The young defender’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and after already impressing at senior level, he’s now attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League.

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham are closing in on a deal to sign Phillips this summer, with Manchester United and Chelsea both scouting the England U17 international in recent months.

Tottenham’s Director of Football Fabio Paratici is expected to attend Blackburn’s game against Reading on Wednesday evening, where a final decision will be made.

With interest from some of the biggest clubs in England, there’s a good chance Blackburn will be forced to sell the towering defender.

Phillips holds all the cards in this situation, as he can force a move by allowing his contract to expire if Blackburn don’t allow him to leave this summer.

