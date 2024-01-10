Jurgen Klopp described Liverpool player as “exceptional” after registering 87 touches

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised stand-in defender Conor Bradley for his stellar performance in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win over Fulham. The 20-year-old deputised for Trent Alexander-Arnold and impressed Klopp, potentially suggesting that no new defensive additions are necessary in January.

Despite links to various defenders due to injuries to Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, and Joel Matip, including Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, Conor Bradley’s impressive performance may have persuaded Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s hierarchy that additional spending on defenders is unnecessary, and those funds can be allocated elsewhere.

Jurgen Klopp said in his post-match reaction: “He will [sleep well tonight],” Klopp told Sky Sports. “I’m not sure if Conor Bradley makes it home. He might fall asleep in the dressing room, exceptional. What a boy, a fantastic character, with intelligence, top potential.”

At the young age of 20, Bradley delivered a confident and assured performance in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. The right-back showcased his defensive capabilities with six tackles, an interception, and winning nine ground duels, as reported by stats compiled by Sofascore.

The young defender, had been sidelined for five months due to a stress fracture after a positive loan spell at Bolton last season. His return has come at the ideal time to provide cover for Liverpool’s injured quartet, showcasing his resilience and making a significant impact when needed.