Conor Bradley has been spotted back in Liverpool’s first-team training.

The Northern Ireland international appears to recovered from the ankle injury he suffered during last month’s 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Having missed four games since the injury, the 20-year-old, according to a recent report from This Is Anfield, is nearer his competitive return.

Expected to be available for the Reds’ Premier League clash at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Bradley could be about to make his 11th domestic appearance of the season.

Providing Jurgen Klopp with more defensive options ahead of the side’s final three games, Liverpool’s impressive number 84, although unlikely to force Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the starting right-back role, could allow the Englishman to move into his more dynamic and creative midfield role.

Since being promoted to the Reds’ first team last summer, Bradley, who has three years left on his contract, has directly contributed to eight goals in 27 games in all competitions.

Sunday’s showdown against Spurs, which is scheduled to kick off at 4.30 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.