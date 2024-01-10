Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is on the wish list of French giants PSG with a deal being explored with the intention of signing him this month.

Since moving to Newcastle from France two years ago, the Brazilian international has been a revelation in the Premier League.

He has been one of Newcastle’s most important and influential players under Eddie Howe and possibly the best signing under the PIF regime.

PSG are not the only club to show interest in the services of the former Lyon midfielder. Guimaraes has impressed Barcelona and Liverpool as well who continue to monitor the central midfielder.

The French champions are considering a move for Guimaraes, according to Foot Mercato. They are keen to sign a top quality midfielder to add quality to their squad.

If PSG really want to sign Guimaraes, they will probably need to match his rumored £105 million release clause.

With Newcastle unlikely to sell this month and PSG in trouble with FFP restrictions, a move in January feels almost impossible. The European giants might very well make a bid in the summer and try to sign the Brazilian.

Newcastle’s failure to qualify for the Champions League next season, if they fail to make it to the top four of the Premier League, might convince Guimaraes to leave the club for a new challenge and join PSG who can guarantee continental football every season.

The Magpies signed Guimaraes from Lyon in January 2022 for a fee of £40m. He has since then established himself as not only one of the best players at the club but also a star performer in the league.