Newcastle officially terminate 28-year-old star’s deal

Newcastle United have officially recalled Isaac Hayden from his loan deal at Standard Liege with the midfielder set to move to a Championship club.

The Newcastle star does not feature in Eddie Howe’s plans having not played for the Magpies since December 2021 following a knee injury and spending last season on loan with Norwich City in the Championship.

Hayden is now set to return to the English second division with Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Blackburn Rovers all interested in signing him before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The 28-year-old’s move to Standard Liege was not working for all parties involved as the midfield star only made the starting line-up once since suffering a 6-0 humiliation against Royal Antwerp in November.

Where Hayden moves to next remains unknown but it certainly will become clearer in the coming weeks having returned to England.