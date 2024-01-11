Newcastle set for big disappointment over Eddie Howe signing

With a few weeks left of the January transfer window, Newcastle appear to be looking for strategic signings that will propel them forwards in the second half of the season.

The Magpies might be said to have underperformed in 2023/24, but that doesn’t take into account the incredible amount of injuries that Eddie Howe has had to contend with as well as the extra workload that a Champions League campaign brings.

Though the club were well aware of their European sojourn, they perhaps misjudged the impact it would have on the squad.

Players are coming back from their injuries now and Premier Injuries note that though Howe still has 10 unavailable, that’s better than it has been for some time.

What it also means is that the Newcastle manager needs to acquire a player or two before the window closes for business at the end of the month.

Unfortunately, they’re set for disappointment in their bid to sign a striker whom Howe acquired when he was in charge of Bournemouth.

The Telegraph (subscription required), note that the Cherries are not interested in selling in-form striker, Dominic Solanke, in this window.

Solanke already has 12 goals and one assist to his name this season, per WhoScored, and would surely have been a brilliant addition to the Magpies front line.

It’ll be summer at the earliest before Howe gets the chance to try again for the 26-year-old, however.