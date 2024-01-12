Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies could very well depart Germany this summer, though a new talent with a potentially similar trajectory may have sprung up in London.

Ghanian talent David Oduru has been the subject of high praise from Bavarian legend Lothar Matthaus who compared the teenager to Thomas Tuchel’s Canadian left-back.

Chelsea have been advised that they have a serious talent on their hands in the teenager.

“David Oduru (17) is involved with the camp with Chelsea’s academy,” the BILD reporter wrote in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

“He’s coming from another academy in Ghana. Lothar Matthaus is part of this academy and told me that he’s really proud the young left fullback is now at Chelsea and is hoping that the Blues see his big talent.

“He’s compared the player with Alphonso Davies and has described him as a very fast footballer with desirable offensive qualities. So perhaps you’ll get the next Davies in the Premier League!”

MORE: ‘Could be sold immediately’: Liverpool could sign Salah heir in January thanks to Jadon Sancho

Chelsea could do with a reliable left-back

Mauricio Pochettino has raised eyebrows with his decision to utilise centre-half Levi Colwill in the left-back role for much of the 2023/24 season amid Ben Chilwell’s recovery from a hamstring injury.

Marc Cucurella has shared responsibilities there when fit, though it’s rather telling that the Argentine head coach appears to trust in his young prodigy to a greater degree.

Whilst now certainly isn’t the time to thrust Oduru into the limelight, the Ghanian could end up saving his club a lot of headaches over the coming years if he can fulfil his lofty potential.

Not to mention possibly allow Colwill to return to his natural, preferred position.