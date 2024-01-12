The Hammers are reportedly monitoring Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe as they look to bolster their squad in the January window.

After winning European silverware at the end of last season, West Ham is keen on keeping that momentum going as they currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table after qualifying for the next round of the Europa League.

Despite several injuries to the squad, David Moyes has managed to get the best out of his current crop of players but will look to bolster his team with signings in the January window.

The forward line remains a high priority with Michail Antonio picking up another injury in training, likely keeping him out for the entire month alongside Lucas Paqueta who is set to be sidelined for two months.

According to the Standard, the London club are monitoring Norwich winger, Rowe, as West Ham is also trying to target home-grown players.

With 10 goals in 24 league games so far this season, the 20-year-old winger has demonstrated an exceptional ability in front of goal.

The English winger can play on either side of the attack and would help to take the burden off Jarrod Bowen with Mohammed Kudus currently away on international duty.