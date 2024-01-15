The former Newcastle star has claimed that Rodrigo Vilca joined the club at a ‘difficult stage’ after failing to break into the squad.

The Peru international joined the Premier League club in the summer transfer market of 2020 from Deportivo Municipal.

The 20-year-old made three appearances with the under 23’s before he was sent out on loan to Doncaster Rovers.

He was then loaned out again, first to Universitario and then to Voždovac on a season-long loan at the start of this season.

After just over three years at the club, Vilca is yet to make a single senior appearance for Eddie Howe’s men.

Former Newcastle striker, Nolberto Solano, claimed that the midfielder joined the club at a ‘difficult stage’.

“I think Rodrigo arrived at a tough and difficult stage at Newcastle. It’s not so simple to come from the Peruvian league and play in the Premier League.” He told La Republica via SportWitness.

“At the beginning, he had the chance to be here, but it was hard and difficult for him, that’s why he ends up on loan.”

After their dramatic Premier League loss to Manchester City, Howe will now turn his attention to their huge FA Cup clash with Fulham next week.