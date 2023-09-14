Over the last 18 months, Newcastle’s rise to become one of the Premier League’s elite teams has been nothing short of stratospheric.

Though they’ve yet to get the monkey off their backs in terms of silverware, there appears to be a feeling that the reward for their continued successes is only a matter of time.

Eddie Howe has fitted into the managerial role like hand-in-glove, and owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), have been as good as their word in terms of backing their manager.

A first Champions League campaign in over two decades will also have St. James’ Park bouncing again on those European nights.

In short, things are very much heading in the right direction again after years of neglect by former owner, Mike Ashley.

Unfortunately, there will be casualties along the way as Howe and his backroom team seek to continue improving year after year.

One player that seems to be at the last chance saloon with the club is 24-year-old outcast, Rodrigo Vilca.

According to Chronicle Live, the player is being given another season to shine, this time on loan at FC Vozdovac in the Serbian Superliga, in the hope that he can convince Howe he’s worth a shot.

In 12 months time his contract at Newcastle ends, and given that he’s never managed to get close to a first-team appearance to this point, the likelihood is that Vilca will be taken off of their books rather than offered a new deal.