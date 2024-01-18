Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are the latest clubs to be linked with Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, but Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Financial Fair Play issues could make it difficult for the La Liga duo.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, the transfer news expert explained that Phillips was also still attracting interest from the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham and Crystal Palace this January.

The England international has struggled for playing time at the Etihad Stadium so an exit this month makes sense ahead of Euro 2024 this summer, though it remains to be seen precisely where he’ll end up.

Romano made it clear, however, that City’s demands will also need to be met, so it’s about them and not just the player’s decision on his next club.

It would be interesting to see Phillips at clubs like Barca or Atletico, but as things stand they perhaps don’t look as likely as staying in the Premier League.

“Despite new stories about interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Kalvin Phillips, I’m not aware of concrete talks so far. This is an expensive loan for Spanish clubs with FFP limitations, so it’s a difficult one,” Romano said.

“West Ham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle remain interested in the England midfielder. It’s also going to be up to Manchester City, not just the player side.”