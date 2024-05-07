Man City suffer major blow in their plan to offload Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City have made up their mind to let Kalvin Phillips leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Since his move from Leeds United, the midfielder had failed to establish himself at the Etihad Stadium.

He joined the Premier League champions with high hopes, but his failure to make his place in the starting line up under Pep Guardiola has finished any chances of having a future at the club.

The midfielder was sent out on loan to West Ham United in January, where he has suffered a horrible time being involved in high profile errors and losing his place in the team.

According to Football Insider, Man City might find it difficult to sell the unwanted midfielder as his price tag of £40million is putting off potential suitors.

In an attempt to impress Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024, the 28-year-old midfielder signed a loan deal with the Hammers from Man City in January, but he has not fared well with the east London team.

His performances have been heavily criticised by fans at the London Stadium.

West Ham boss David Moyes defended Phillips and said, as reported by The Athletic:

“Kalvin’s a human being and what he needs is support and people to help him, which is what we’ll do.

“We need our fans to give all our players the support they require.

“Kalvin’s a really good player and I do believe we can still make something out of the time we’ve got with him here.”

Since then, a lot has changed and it looks like his season is over after suffering an injury.

There have been rumours of a return to Elland Road for the English midfielder and since his move to West Ham is not happening, return to his boyhood club is a possibility.

Given his dismal tenure with the London club, it should come as no surprise that the Hammers aren’t interested in recruiting him on a permanent basis.

For Leeds United to sign him, they need to get promoted to the Premier League first in order to afford him.

Man City midfielder wants to rejoin his former team

The Whites are involved in the Championship Play Offs and they face Norwich in the semifinal.

Should they go through, they would have to beat one of West Brom or Southampton to book their place in the Premier League next season.

It remains to be seen how Man City are going to work around with the finances regarding the transfer if their valuation is not met.