Fabrizio Romano, the renowned football transfer expert, has set the rumour mill spinning by confirming that Kalvin Phillips might be on his way back to Manchester City from his loan spell at West Ham.

However, with the midfielder’s struggles both at Manchester City and during his stint at West Ham United, the possibility of him returning to Leeds United, his boyhood club, looms large.

Phillips, once a stalwart for Leeds United, has endured a tumultuous period in his career since making the move to Manchester City in 2022. Despite his impressive rise with the Whites, he struggled to secure a regular spot in Pep Guardiola’s star-studded lineup, managing just 16 Premier League appearances over a season and a half.

The midfielder’s frustrations reached a peak when he was loaned out to West Ham halfway through the season, with City seemingly deeming him surplus to requirements. However, his time at West Ham has been far from fruitful as well.

Phillips made a glaring error leading to a goal on his debut and found himself relegated to the bench for much of his tenure, starting just two league games thereafter.

Could Kalvin Phillips return to his boyhood club Leeds United this summer

His lack of impact with the Hammers has raised questions about his suitability for a move to a reputable club upon leaving City. This stark decline is a far cry from his glory days at Leeds, where he made over 200 appearances and played a pivotal role in their return to the Premier League.

With Phillips unlikely to secure a permanent move to West Ham, speculation about a return to Leeds United has intensified. For a player who once graced the England national team and was a linchpin in Leeds’ midfield, returning to Elland Road could be a fitting redemption story.

However it’s uncertain as to whether or not the Yorkshire club could afford to re-sign him if they do not secure promotion to the Premier League. It’s widely known that Leeds have major debts on their hands that they are yet to clear.